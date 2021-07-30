July 30, 2021

  • 77°
(Monique Batson/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Why a wheel for Rotary?

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Friday, July 30, 2021

Port Arthur Rotary Board Member Carolyn Brown explains the rotary emblem during Thursday’s meeting. The wagon wheel has 24 teeth to signify constant service, six spokes to represent the membership system and four blue bands for the group’s four avenues of service.

