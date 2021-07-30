Port Arthur Police ask for help IDing “persons of interest” in auto burglary

Port Arthur Police said a vehicle was burglarized in the early morning hours Wednesday, and investigators have identified the three male “persons of interest.”

One of the males is also seen using a credit card that was stolen in the auto burglary, police said.

Authorities did not release information about where the crime occurred, what kind of vehicle was targeted or what was stolen.

If you have any information on the identity of the men pictued, please contact Det. Earl Boudreaux at 409-983-8645.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.