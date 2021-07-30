Nederland motorcyclist ID’d as crash victim

Law enforcement released the name of a Nederland motorcyclist who died after a fatal collision Thursday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard said the crash took place at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 69.

Preliminary reports indicate Chance Schofield, 29, pulled out of Parkway Village Mobile Home Park onto the feeder road and into the path of a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle struck the motorcycle, and the Schofield was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died from his injuries.

Havard said no citations were issued and the crash is still under investigation.

The mobile home park is located at 3501 N. Memorial Freeway in Nederland.