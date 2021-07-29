United Board of Missions helps supply uniforms

In effort to ease back-to-school expenses, The United Board of Missions recently helped out Mid and South County Bob Hope elementary and middle schools families with a uniform voucher program.

Qualifying families that applied received a voucher toward the purchase of a uniform for the Bob Hope School student.

Volunteers worked with school officials and Young Fashions Uniforms out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to carry out the program.

UBM Executive Director Debbie Perkins said this year’s assistance was made possible by generous help from Port Arthur Sertoma and Sempra LNG.

UBM staff is hopeful other funding comes in to assist families throughout the school year.

For further information on assisting, call 409-962-5661.