Tip-A-Cop to aid Special Olympics on Thursday

Local law enforcement will be waiting tables instead of busting bad guys on Thursday — all for a good cause.

The 13th Annual Tip-A-Cop event is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, 8575 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

During the event police officers will help serve guests and collect donations for Special Olympics Texas.

Over the past few years, Port Arthur’s Texas Roadhouse has raised more than $11,800 at the event for Special Olympics, and Texas roadhouse restaurants across the state have raised more than $1.2 million.