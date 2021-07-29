Outgoing Nederland councilman Emmett Hollier makes surprise County Commissioners election announcement

NEDERLAND — The race for the open Jefferson County Commissioners, Precinct 2 seat just got a little thinner.

In front of the Dutch Windmill Museum in Nederland Thursday afternoon, Emmett Hollier announced he is dropping out of the race, saying his heart is not into it.

The seat opened due to the early retirement of longtime commissioner Brent Weaver.

Hollier serves as a ward 3 representative on the Nederland City Council. However, he is expected to formally vacate that seat Monday, when the city council swears in Randy Sonnier Jr., who won a special election July 24 to fill the seat left vacant when Hollier first announced his decision to run for county commissioners.

Hollier works for natural gas and pipeline company Enbridge.

When he began more than 30 years ago, the company was known as Texas Eastern.

Today, Embridge is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, with its natural gas pipeline headquarters in Houston.

Hollier previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was raised to be a servant in the community, seeing his father as example through active participation in the Catholic Church in Groves.

Shaun Miller announced in February he was going to run for County Commissioners, Precinct 2.

Darrell Bush, who told Port Arthur Newsmedia his representation is on an interim basis and would not be extended with a future election campaign, is currently representing the precinct.