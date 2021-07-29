COVID temporarily closes local barbecue favorite
PORT NECHES — Due to positive COVID tests among some employees, Billy Joe’s Bar B Que announced Thursday that it would be closing temporarily.
“We ask that you continue to pray for a speedy recovery for all involved and an end to this virus,” officials said on a social media post.
Updates will be provided through Facebook.
Billy Joe’s is located on Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches.
You Might Like
Judge Jeff Branick talks rising COVID cases, mask plea & future where restrictions could return
BEAUMONT — As local virus numbers continue to spike, County Judge Jeff Branick on Thursday morning stood on the steps... read more