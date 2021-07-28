Benefit for former Groves man set for Saturday

A benefit is set for Saturday for a former Groves resident battling brain cancer.

Aubrey McKee will celebrate his 40th birthday on Saturday during the benefit, which is set for noon to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus hall at 315 Hardy Ave. in Nederland.

There will be a DJ, food, silent auction, split the pot, washer/cornhole tournaments and a bake sale.

McKee was diagnosed with glioblastoma in November. He has undergone surgery to remove what they could and has undergone chemotherapy and radiation several times.

Following surgery McKee had a stroke, which affected his left arm.

McKee was scheduled to get married later this year but he and his then fiancé Sarah moved the date up and were wed Jan. 2 and now live in Beaumont.

The benefit will help the family with medical and related bills.

Donations may be made to Venmo@Aubsmobstrong or Neches Federal Credit Union, Aubrey McKee No. 68280.