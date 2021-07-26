SEE THE LIST: Drug possession, burglaries & forgeries lowlight indictments

Drug possession and burglaries, forgeries and thefts top last week’s list of crimes in which local and area individuals were indicted.

Jose Juan Almendarez, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 5.

Aldrian Jeray Booker, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 21.

Raymundo Bermudez, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Freddie Ray Arline, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 11.

James Collins, 26, of Huffman, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 6.

Lanique Malone, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 6.

Jasmine Stevens, 23, of Liberty was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 6.

Benjamin R. Cooper, 36, of Nederland was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred June 25.

Samuel Dewayne Gardner, also known as Bobby Jackson, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 25.

Joshua Devonte Gary, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 29.

Nicholas Gilmore-Jones, 20, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 16.

Nicholas Gilmore-Jones, 20, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 21.

Nicholas Gilmore-Jones, 20, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 8.

Brauck Hubbard, 22, of Kirbyville was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 13.

Lloyd Jones, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred May 22.

Shanice Sharell Jones, 28 of Dallas was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred June 19.

Michael Dwayne Juneau, 61, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 15.

Lin J. Lasalle Jr., 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred June 17.

Caleb C. Laskoskie, 32, of Silsbee was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 27.

Curtis Lewis, 39, of Dallas was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred April 4.

Angela Cheree Livingston, 25, of Vidor was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 30.

Olivia L. Quiroga, 44, of Crosby was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 12.

Bobby Dewayne Lott, also known as Bobby Dwayne Hemmingway, 53, of Lithonia, Georgia was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred June 6.

Doulgas Edward Mitchell, 57, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred June 1.

Alexandria Larae Perez, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for intoxication manslaughter for an incident that occurred April 23.

Holly Jean Pritchard, 36, of Nederland was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred May 15.

Austin Raymer, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 11.

Justin Christopher Robey, 30, of Vidor was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 30.

Christopher Eugene Stelly, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred June 23.

Keesha Guidry Sutton, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Jan. 12.

James Duke Vanwright, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred June 12.

Broderick Tyrone Walker, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred July 2.

John Mark Whatley, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Kane Cole Adams, 30, of Port Neches was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Nov. 23.

John Mark Whatley, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 20.

Deborah R. Wozniak, 68, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Jan. 2.

Roshen Jahmon Jackson, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred May 26.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.