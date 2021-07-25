CHRISTUS to announce support for summer fan drive & reach out for public participation

Staying cool during the brutal Texas summer heat is especially important for vulnerable populations like seniors and homebound adults.

Every year, Nutrition & Services for Seniors holds its Summer Fan Drive to provide relief from the heat.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is proud to support this year’s initiative with a donation.

Leaders from the health system and Nutrition & Services for Seniors are gathering to announce the donation on Monday at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth. Experts will also share information about safety from the summer heat.

During Monday’s announcement, officials will also reach out the public about how they can support the 2021 Summer Fan Drive.