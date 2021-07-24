RELIGION BRIEFS — Seminars to cover credit repair, entrepreneurship

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., conclude their 2021 Vacation Bible School during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The study will be taken from Ezekiel 12:1-28 and taught by Kerri Anne Nash. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Memorial Baptist Church, 8330 Memorial Blvd., will host Family Adventure Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children are invited and the theme is Concrete and Cranes Adventure Week. There will be games, snacks, music and Bible studies. Junior high and high school students will have nightly sports competition, basketball, soccer, and more. Adults will also have exciting groups; the ladies group will deal with stress, family challenges, individual purpose, and more. The men’s group activities will include smoking the perfect brisket, home curing bacon, handgun safety and usage, and more. All activities are free.

First Sixth Street Baptist Church is hosting their annual Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the pavilion, 600 Procter St. The theme is Camp Out (Getting S’More of Jesus). Camp Out is for all community youth and for ages pre-k, elementary, middle school and high school. For more information, call 409-985-4348.

Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd., will host Striving For Greater Conference at 7 p.m. nightly from Tuesday through Friday. Registration is free and the conference is in person or virtual. Seminars will cover: Credit repair, life insurance, health insurance and entrepreneurship. Guest speakers for July 28 include Jamison Hunter, Mount Jezreel Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Maryland; Charles E. Goodman Jr., Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Georgia and guest psalmist Alyncia Mack Nelson of Beaumont. Guest speakers for July 29 include George L. Parks, New Hope Baptist Church, North Little Rock, Arkansas; Terry E. Mackey, Pilgram Rest Baptist Church, Phoenix, Arizona and guest psalmist Latreena Oliver of Houston. Guest speakers for July 30 include Rev. Frank Harris Jr., Second Cannon Missionary Baptist Church, Detroit, Michigan; Phillip L. Pointer, St. Mark Baptist Church, Little Rock, Arkansas and guest psalmist Andrea Jones Baty of Houston. In addition, a Pastors and Preachers Forum will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 29. The theme is “The Church after the Pandemic” Don’t Burn Out, Self Care. Lunch will be served.