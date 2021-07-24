Local man reportedly injures 85-year-old family member

A 55-year-old Port Arthur man was indicted this week for allegedly assaulting an 85-year-old family member.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted James Duke Vanwright on a charge of injury to an elderly individual for a June 12 incident.

The victim told police Vanwright showed up at the man’s house on Richmond Avenue asking to be fed. While the elderly man was fixing the plate of food, Vanwright became upset and began cussing at him, according to a probable cause affidavit. Vanwright reportedly pushed the man to the ground causing pain.

Vanwright was arrested on a charge of injury to an elderly individual. He was listed as an inmate in the county jail on Thursday with bond at $50,000 plus a charge of failure to register as a sex offender with a $25,000 bond.