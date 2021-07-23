Verna Howard Fentis was born to Henrietta and Wortham Howard in Bryan, Texas.

She was the youngest of 3 girls.

Verna accepted Christ at an early age.

She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Navasota, Texas.

She retired from Lake View Cleaners after 18 years.

Verna is preceded in death by her mother Henrietta Ford and father Wortham Howard; two sisters, Cora Paul (Hamilton Paul) and Ruby Jones (Merlin Jones).

Verna leaves to cherish her memory her son Kevin Howard and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.