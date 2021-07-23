Valeria Lynn Thibodeaux, 65, of Port Neches passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Valeria was born May 3, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas, to David and Shirley Griffith.

She was a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Valeria loved and cared for her friends and family dearly.

She had a passion for serving others, especially children.

Valeria always opened her home to nieces, nephews, friends, and many foster children throughout the years.

She approached life with great joy and enthusiasm.

She enjoyed traveling, knitting, and gardening.

Valeria was an avid sports fan and had a love for music.

She was a dedicated alumnus of Port Neches – Groves High School and proud former Indianette.

Those left behind to cherish Valeria’s memory are her son, Corey Thibodeaux and his wife, Molly; boyfriend, Robert Porter; parents, David and Shirley Griffith; sister, Cathy Shelander and her husband, Mel; brother, Carl Griffith and his wife, Paula; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.