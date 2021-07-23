July 23, 2021

Members of the media and local industry representatives. (Photos courtesy of Joe Tant)

PHOTO FEATURE — Media, industry meet to discuss community needs

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Friday, July 23, 2021

On Thursday the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and Port Arthur LNG brought members of the media and local industry representatives together to discuss practices to best meet the needs of the community. The event was held at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose center.

Pat Avery greets guests. (Photos courtesy of Joe Tant)

Attendees introduce themselves. (Photos courtesy of Joe Tant)

