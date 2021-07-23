Mable Ford Seals of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, at her home.

She was born to her parents, the late Alfred Ford and Doris Gray of Lemoyen, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Barbara Ann, Robert Ford, Roderick Ford (Rodney), Irene Ford (Rene), Frederick Ford (Freddie), Stella Ford (Stella Mae), James Ford (James Edward), Olevia Ford (Flossy Mae).

Mable’s early childhood began in Lemoyen, Louisiana. She was a high school graduate of Morrow High School out of Morrow Louisiana.

Mable moved to Port Arthur, Texas, and became a longtime resident for many years. She shared those years with her loving husband for over 50 plus years.

She loved the Lord, and was baptized at an early age, and had an active role in the church.

She was a member of the Florida Avenue Baptist Church, and later the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, over the years Mable served on the usher board and anywhere that she could be of service in the church.

She was employed in the Port Arthur Independent School District at Woodrow Wilson Middle school and retired in 2000.

Mable lived a very humble life but was very giving and would help anyone she could. Her sense of humor was full of wisdom and would keep most laughing with joy.

She believed in a family staying together and sticking it out in the good times and the bad.

She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones, but her legacy will live on through her children, the moments we shared will be memories we will carry for a lifetime.

Survivors include her husband of 56+ years, Roy Lee Seals, four children, and two stepchildren: Bryan Keith Seals (Robbie Seals), Tammie Seals Frank, Erich Stockley Seals, Dania Seals Randle (Roderick), Lajuana Veltz (Christopher), Armintia Alcorn (David). Two sisters: Dorothy Salsberry, Dianne McGee (Glenn), One brother: Abram Ford (Dianna). Grandchildren: Porsha, Precious, Marcque, Gabriel, Jeremiah, Daniel, Darryl, Jasmine, Erich, Krystal, Roderick, Megan, Albry, Jeri’Myah, Danarius, and Kavin. Four Great Grandchildren: Peyton, Chloe and Windell (Jr), and Marley.

Special Thanks To: Dorothy Salsberry, Linda Chambers, Micheal and Lena Chambers, Henry and Peril Chambers, Rhonda, Joe, and Jordon Thomas. Paulette Dumes, Deadra Gaskill, Rhonda Ford and Kesha Paul. Honorable mention to all the care takers, friends and family who loved and supported Mable in very compromising times. We thank you.

— Seals Family

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery