Harvey Hodge Jr. “Double H”

Harvey Hodge Jr., 79 of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Saturday July 17, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Harvey was born July 14, 1942 in Mt. Enterprise, Texas to Sally Bray and Harvey Hodge Sr.

Harvey was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

He was a 1963 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Harvey faithfully worked at Energy Country Ford for 30 years and enjoyed providing lawn care in his later years.

Harvey was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Bray; father, Harvey Hodge Sr.; stepfather, Earl Bray; stepson, Kevin Williams; sister-in-law, Kaffey Jones; and brother-in-law, Herman Wallace.

Harvey leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Bessie Hodge; his stepdaughter Katisa Williams of Katy,Tx; stepbrother, Earl Bray Jr.; three close cousins, Oshia Papilion, Alice Stewart Adger, and Melvin Green; his only aunt Lucille Eaglin; and eight other cousins of Orange, Tx.; two sister-in-laws, Jacqueline Vaughn of Irving, Tx. and Wanda Wallace of Port Arthur, Tx.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 26,2021 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, TX 77640.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time with Pastor Donald Frank Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mask required for all who attend.