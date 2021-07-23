July 23, 2021

Donna M. Jacob

Published 5:02 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Donna M. Jacob of Port Arthur, Tx passed away July 14, 2021. She was a lifetime resident of Port Arthur, Tx.

Per her request there will not be a viewing or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in her name.

Survivors include: her mother, three brothers, two sisters, several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

