Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18
- Donna Keeney, 61, other agency warrant(s)
- Walter Moretti, III, 45, other agency warrant(s)
- Sarah Oliver, 32, driving while intoxicated
- Austin Viator, 24, assault by threat
- Blake Thompson, 23, other agency warrant(s)
- Waylon Orsak, 20, excessive acceleration and minor in possession of alcohol
- Angie Reese, 41, other agency warrant(s)
- Brent Fourt, 37, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
- Destiny Lummus, 38, driving while intoxicated-open container
- Paul Flores, 61, public intoxication
- Icerra Cane, 27, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18
July 12
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Fifth Street.
July 13
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Nall.
July 14
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Windsor Court.
July 15
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Merriman.
July 16
- A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 700 block of Royal.
July 17
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 700 block of Sierra.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container, in the 600 block of Block Street.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Eighth Street.
- A person was arrested for excessive acceleration and possession of alcohol by a minor in the intersection of Merriman and Riffle.
July 18
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Nall.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Merriman.
