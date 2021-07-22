2 recovered from Keith Lake following drowning

The bodies of two drowning victims were recovered from Keith Lake on Texas 87 between Port Arthur and Sabine Pass Wednesday.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said next of kin for one of the men was notified and authorities are working to speak to next of kin of the second man.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Havens said a person fell off a fishing revetment into the lake and a second person jumped in to help at around 10:35 a.m.

A medical helicopter was on stand-by, he said.