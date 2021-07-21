Inez Miia Libersat, 105, passed away Sunday July 18, 2021, at home in Nederland.

Born March 16, 1916 in Abbeville Louisiana, Inez was the eldest child of Henry Willis Miia and Annette Mestepey Miia.

She moved to Nederland at age 12 and graduated from Nederland High School in 1934, the captain of the basketball team.

She married Murray Libersat in 1939 and raised five children in Nederland.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Annette Miia; husband Murray Libersat, Sr.; daughter Barbara Ziller Caritey; and sister Olga Munch.

Those left behind to cherish Inez’s memory are her son-in-law, Pierre Caritey; children Karen Mills, Murray Libersat II and wife Margaret, David Libersat and wife Kathy, Cheryl Lee Reese and husband Brian; grandchildren Julien Libersat, Jeffrey Libersat and wife Chelsea, and Julie Libersat; great-grandchildren Mathias, Lea, Oliver and Isabel Libersat; great-niece Courtney Munch and great-nephew John Munch and wife Gina and their son Max.

Inez was an accomplished quilter, craftsperson, and owner of Inez Custom Drapes.

After raising her five children, Inez dedicated herself to expanding her fiber craft, creating quilts and learning to spin and weave.

In addition to many creative quilts and quilts she created for family and friends, she sewed quilts for the homeless, veterans, and seniors through the Golden Triangle Quilt Guild, of which she was a member for over 30 years.

As a member and officer of the Jefferson Extension Education Association, she led homemaker workshops for community members, taught children to sew, and sewed clothes for the homeless weekly.

Inez served her community for over 75 years as an active member of multiple organizations and as an officer in all of them.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Port Neches Chapter 677, a longtime member and treasurer for Les Acadiens du Texas, and a docent at La Maison Beausoleil in Port Neches.

The family of Ms. Inez request everyone to practice social distancing and if you have not been vaccinated, please wear a mask.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with the service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.