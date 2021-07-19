Edwin P. McPherson, 64, of Port Arthur passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Edwin was born August 15, 1956, in Anahuac, Texas, to Perry McPherson and Georgia Ann Nolte.

From the time Edwin was three weeks old until he turned three years old, he lived in Hawaii with his family.

Edwin loved fishing, playing video games, swimming and animals. He also loved spending weekends at the shack in Louisiana and taking summer trips to Colorado.

He never turned down a piece of candy or a hamburger from Dairy Queen, was frighteningly good at trivia, and believed that if you didn’t have anything nice to say, you shouldn’t say anything at all.

He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather and was a genuine, sweet soul who will be dearly missed by all.

Those left behind to cherish Edwin’s memory are his wife of 18 years, Karen McPherson; his mother, Georgia Ann Nolte; his children, Jammie Canfield, Kristal Williams and her husband Charles, Michelle Collum, and Nathaniel Frederick and his wife Chandice; his grandchildren, Brandon, Sara, Ethan, Eli, Blake, Jaxon, and Hayden; his sister, Lynn Bucknall and her husband Chris; and his nephews and nieces, Brian Elliot, Will Buck, Brian Bucknall, Elliot Bucknall, Will Bucknall, and Holly Bucknall. Edwin is preceded in death by his father, Perry McPherson; and his grandson, Andrew Sharpton.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, July 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

A graveside service will take place at Memory Gardens on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.