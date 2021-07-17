How much are your hidden treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast to host a discovery day

It is difficult to discard, sell or give away something you suspect could be worth a lot of money or that has an interesting past.

We may find what we believe is an artifact or fossil and throw it in a drawer, where it languishes for years. Is this a fossil from a dinosaur or just a rock?

Is that painting over your great aunt’s mantel an unknown masterpiece or something she bought correctly priced at a garage sale?

The Museum of the Gulf Coast can help answer that question and has assembled a group of experts to do just that.

Discovery Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24.

Bring your mystery objects to the Museum at 700 Procter Street and discover the identity and value of your hidden treasures.

Object categories include Art, Fossils, Collectables, Antiques, Jewelry, Glassware, Gold, Silver and more.

This event is being provided at no cost as a public service.

Free admission to the Museum is included during the event.

The Museum of the Gulf Coast contains 39,000 square feet of exhibits and proudly displays many items that have washed up on McFaddin beach after large storms, including a mammoth tusk, mammoth molar, and 3 Clovis Points carved by native Americans more than 10,000 years ago.

“Come to the Museum even if you don’t have an object, and talk to our experts,” curator Robert Fong said. “We’ll show you some common fossils that wash up on the beach, and the next time you see one you’ll recognize it.”

How often have you said to yourself, “One day, I’m going to find out what this is really worth.” Here’s your chance.

Discovery Experts include:

Deborah Mahan – Art Expert

Barbara Wilson – Collectables, Antiques, Art

Dana Hancock – Jewelry, Gold, Silver

Andrew Rock – Dinosaur & Reptile Paleontology

Deanna Flores – McFaddin Beach Fossils, General Fossils

Paul Burch – Collectables, Antiques

Backgrounds

Deborah Mahan has lived and worked as an artist for more than 50 years in many fields, including commercial and book illustration, portrait and fine art painting, sculpting of fine porcelain and large public works and textile design.

Her current work involves designing Catholic church sanctuaries and adoration chapels and restorations of Catholic statuary and paintings.

Andrew Rock is a graduate student at Sam Houston State University studying paleontology. He specializes in dinosaurs, other reptiles and animals that lived more than five million years ago.

Barbara Wilson, a fine artist by trade, graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in graphic design. She has been in the resale business for more than 25 years. Her resale store, BAW Resale and Interiors on Calder in Beaumont, is the largest resale space in Southeast Texas.

Dana Hancock has been in the jewelry business in Mid County for more than 20 years. She is a certified jeweler and received a degree from Paris Junior College.

Her jewelry store Dana’s Custom Jewelry, is located on Saba Lane in Port Neches.

Deanna Flores is a graduate student at Sam Houston State University. She is working on a master’s thesis about McFaddin Beach, focusing on the unusual amount of archeological and paleontological material that washes ashore there.

Orange City Councilman Paul Burch has been conducting estate sales in the Orange area for more than 20 years.

He is an avid collector of antiques as well.