Filing begins next week for Port Neches, PNGISD elections

Filing opens Monday for those wanting to run in the Nov. 2 election for the Port Neches-Groves ISD Board of Trustees and the Port Neches City Council.

This year three school board members will be elected. The expiring terms are that of Scott Bartlett, President and Place 1 trustee, Dustin Marsh, Secretary and Place 2 trustee, and Eric Sullivan, Place 3 trustee.

Interested candidates can file between Monday and 5 p.m. Aug. 16 with the PNGISD executive secretary, located at 620 Avenue C.

For the City of Port Neches, the positions of Mayor and Place 4 will be open.

Current Place 4 councilman is Robert Arnold. Glenn Johnson has served as mayor for years , and although filing has not begun, has expressed his intent to run again.

Those wishing to file can do so at the city secretary’s office, 1005 Merriman, in Port Neches.

Early voting runs from Oct. 18-29 and can be done at the Effie and Wilton Hebert Library, 2025 Merriman Street in Port Neches, or the Groves Recreation Center, 6150 39th Street in Groves. Hours are 8 am. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18-23, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25-29.