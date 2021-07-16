Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

A motorist was jailed this week after a late-afternoon traffic stop in Port Arthur led to a meth discovery, police said.

Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department conducted the traffic stop in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway at approximately 4:22 p.m. Tuesday authorities announced.

“The driver of the vehicle gave consent for officers to search the vehicle,” a PAPD statement said. “During the search, 38.35 grams of methamphetamine was located.”

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Dustin Smith, was taken into custody and charged with possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

No other details were initially provided in PAPD’s release.