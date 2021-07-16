Joyce Anne Fuller, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 17, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to George A. Romano and Anne Binagia Romano.

Joyce was a lifelong area resident and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked for her husband Dr. Billy Fuller as a Dental Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Billy Wayne Fuller; and brother, Ronnie Romano.

Survivors include daughters, Tracie Hanks and husband John of Groves, Texas, Denise White and husband Dode of Mauriceville, Texas; son, Chet Dupuis and wife Donna of Groves, Texas; sister, Deanna Fitzpatrick of Crystal Beach, Texas; grandchildren, Dana Hallmark, Holly Kiegel, Tracie Hanson, Kelly Hebert, Kerry Howard, Melissa Thomas; great grandchildren, Kaleigh Richard, Landon Reed, Hayden Lynam, Ty Kiegel, Pyper Kiegel, Rylee Hebert, Ryker Hebert, Kenzee Hebert, Jack Howard, Tate Howard, Reed Howard, Chase Bonin and great great grandchildren, Caroline Richard and Laurel Richard.

A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, July 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves with Reverend J.C. Coon officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.