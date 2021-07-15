July 15, 2021

Bob Hope School CEO Bobby Lopez talks to graduating seniors in the gymnasium Thursday. (Chris Moore/The News)

Meet new Bob Hope campus leaders

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Due to scheduling conflicts, Bob Hope Schools has rescheduled community meet and greets with two new campus directors for later this month.

The Port Arthur Middle School meet and greet for Charlotte Conner is planned for 5:30 p.m. July 28 on campus, 2849 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

Bob Hope also has a new campus director, Frances Bushnell, at the Beaumont location. A meet and greet is planned for 5:30 p.m. July 26 at the campus, 7720 Park North Drive in Beaumont.

