FivePoint names new vice president in Nederland

NEDERLAND — FivePoint Credit Union CEO Erik M. Shaw announced the promotion of Staci R. Croak to assistant vice president of branch operations in Nederland.

Croak has been employed with FivePoint since 2007 and previously held the positions of branch manager in Nederland for 13 years and branch manager in Bridge City for a year.

She attended Lamar State College-Port Arthur and has more than 19 years of financial institution experience.

Croak is an active participant in the credit union’s Emerging Leaders Council and graduated from Southwest CUNA Management School in 2017.

She currently resides in Lumberton with her husband.