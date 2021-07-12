Beaumont Police Detectives investigating body found in Port Arthur as a homicide

Four months after the remains of a transgender woman were found dead in Port Arthur, authorities referred to the death as a homicide.

On March 18, the body of Cordell Marquis Evans, also known as Aidelen, a 24-year-old transgender female from Beaumont, was located in the 3700 block of Savannah Avenue in Port Arthur in a canal running adjacent to Motiva property.

Through investigation, detectives believed foul play was involved and Evans was possibly killed in Beaumont, police said Monday.

A local person fishing in the canal made the discovery.

Beaumont Police Department detectives took over the case and began investigating. It was discovered Evans was last seen by family members sometime in February; however, she was not reported missing prior to the body being found in Port Arthur.

Evans was last known to be a transient who frequented the area of College and 4th Street in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police Detectives are asking anyone who knew Evans or has any information surrounding the death to call 409-832-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3 tips app on your smartphone to submit Crime Stoppers tips.

In late April, Port Arthur Police said Evans’ body was sent to the University of North Texas, where an anthropologist who specializes in these types of cases, was conducting a more detailed forensic analysis.

No timeline on results were shared.