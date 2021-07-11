Police investigating after man killed, found shot multiple times on porch
On Sunday at 1:21 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 4300 block of Woodlawn in reference to a victim of a shooting.
When officers arrived they located the victim on the porch of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.
Officers located a blood trail that tracked back to a nearby residence, where they found evidence that the shooting had occurred there.
The victim was identified as Tyler Womack, a 29-year-old Beaumont resident.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting crime to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone to submit tips anonymously.
The investigation is on-going.
