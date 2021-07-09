Port Arthur Tax Office closing “for renovations;” alternatives detailed for public
The Port Arthur Tax Office will be closed temporarily beginning Monday.
A press release announcing the closure was sent out at 11:23 a.m. Friday, noting the reason for the closures was “for renovations.”
A projected end to the closing was not provided.
The offices in Beaumont and Mid-County are remaining open, with service times from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials said office personnel can serve the public as well as automobile dealers and financial institutions.
