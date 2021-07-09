PHOTO FEATURE — Developers meet with city about Texas 73 project in Port Acres
Developers met this week with Port Arthur’s planning and development department about potential construction on Texas 73 near Jade Avenue in Port Acres.
A future truck stop and convenience store is being discussed on the property, which is zoned for commercial use.
Officials said the city provided information on what needs to be done should the developers choose to proceed past a pre-development meeting.
No final decision or timeline has been set.
