July 9, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

Published 12:24 am Friday, July 9, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 28 to July 4:

  • Denzel Bennett, 27, warrant other agency
  • Travis Pence, 41, warrant other agency
  • Jessica Taylor, 24, warrant other agency
  • Eric Ridley, 39, Nederland warrants
  • Carlie Gonzales, 29, criminal trespass
  • Nicholas Romero, 38, warrant other agency
  • Howard Elmore, 48, warrant other agency
  • Jolynn Jordan, 46, public intoxication/resist arrest
  • Maxwell Rosenberg, 24, warrant other agency
  • Steve Tate, 48, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:

June 28

  • A theft was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1000 block of North 14th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South U.S. 69.

June 29

  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 17th Street.

June 30

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
  • Assault against elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Avenue K.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.

July 1

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Disorderly conduct by loud ad profane language was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.

July 2

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2600 block of Avenue D.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 4 ½ Street.

July 3

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South 37th Street.

July 4

  • Injury to a child was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest in the 300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
