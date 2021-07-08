July 8, 2021

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: June 28-July 4

By PA News

Published 12:28 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 28 to July 4:

  • Evan Sanchez, 21, other agency warrant(s)
  • Donna Arnold, 38, possession of a controlled substance
  • Ramses Morales Jr., 25, driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s)
  • Daniel Wilder, 28, other agency warrant(s)
  • Luis Hernandez, Jr., other agency warrant(s)
  • Lindsey Roberts, 39, other agency warrant(s)
  • David Miles, 69, driving while intoxicated w/open container and evading arrest/detention
  • Craig Mingle, 68, public intoxication
  • Adrian Blanchard, 43, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:

June 28

  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.
  • An assault was reported and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Llano.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2200 block of First Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 100 block of Pecan.

June 29

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Nall.

June 30

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.
  • A person was arrested in the 2000 block of Merriman for other agency warrant(s).
  • A person was arrested in the 300 block of Pine Street for other agency warrant(s).
  • A person was arrested in the 400 block of Avenue G for other agency warrant(s).

July 1

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated w/ open container and evading arrest/detention in the 700 block of Lee.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Magnolia.

July 2

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Nall.
  • An officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
  • An officer investigated a report of unlawful restraint in the 1000 block of Grigsby.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Eighth Street.

July 3

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Ruth.

July 4

  • No reports.
