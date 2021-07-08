Port Neches Police arrests & responses: June 28-July 4
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 28 to July 4:
- Evan Sanchez, 21, other agency warrant(s)
- Donna Arnold, 38, possession of a controlled substance
- Ramses Morales Jr., 25, driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s)
- Daniel Wilder, 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Luis Hernandez, Jr., other agency warrant(s)
- Lindsey Roberts, 39, other agency warrant(s)
- David Miles, 69, driving while intoxicated w/open container and evading arrest/detention
- Craig Mingle, 68, public intoxication
- Adrian Blanchard, 43, possession of a controlled substance
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 28 to July 4:
June 28
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lillie.
- An assault was reported and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Llano.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2200 block of First Street.
- An information report was completed in the 100 block of Pecan.
June 29
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Nall.
June 30
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.
- A person was arrested in the 2000 block of Merriman for other agency warrant(s).
- A person was arrested in the 300 block of Pine Street for other agency warrant(s).
- A person was arrested in the 400 block of Avenue G for other agency warrant(s).
July 1
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated w/ open container and evading arrest/detention in the 700 block of Lee.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Magnolia.
July 2
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Nall.
- An officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 3100 block of Sandalwood.
- An officer investigated a report of unlawful restraint in the 1000 block of Grigsby.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2000 block of Eighth Street.
July 3
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Ruth.
July 4
- No reports.
You Might Like
UPDATED: Port Arthur man arrested on weapons warrant previously served time for murder
A Port Arthur man, who previously served time in prison for murder, was arrested Wednesday on a felony warrant for... read more