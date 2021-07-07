UPDATED: Port Arthur man arrested on weapons warrant previously served time for murder

A Port Arthur man, who previously served time in prison for murder, was arrested Wednesday on a felony warrant for possession of a weapon in a prohibited place.

Darius Stevenson, 36, was taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of Walmart at 4999 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The weapons charge was filed by Port Arthur Independent School District Police Department.

PAISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie declined to comment when reached Wednesday by Port Arthur Newsmedia about the arrest.

Specifics on the warrant were not immediately released by police.

Law enforcement said Stevenson is known for his “violent tendencies” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

According to archive information, Stevenson was charged with the June 13, 2009, shooting death of Ronald Bridges, 52.

Bridges was shot in the chest during a chance encounter between the two men, police said. Words were exchanged and Stevenson reportedly shot Bridges who was on a bicycle.

Just four days prior to the killing, Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault on an unrelated case.

On Sept. 27, 2010, he pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Wednesday’s arrest was part of a joint effort of the JSCO, along with PAISD police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police, Beaumont Police and the U.S. Marshals.

Bond was set at $500,000.