Betty Carolyn Palermo, 72, of Port Neches passed away on July 2, 2021 at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur.

She was born on February 11, 1949 in Batesville, Mississippi to her parents, O.C. Allen and Willie Tutor Allen.

Betty has been a resident of Port Neches since 1957.

She graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1967.

Betty was a seamstress, child care provider from 1992-2005 and worked as the Cheerleader Advisor at Central Middle School in Nederland from 1984- 1992.

She served on the PTA board at Nederland ISD as President and life member of the National PTA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Rodger and John Wayne Allen.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Salvador “Sam” Palermo of Port Neches; her two sons, Steven Palermo and his wife, Trina of Mauricevile, Michael Palermo of Port Neches; her three grandchildren, Brittany Kay Palermo Carter and her husband, Marlon, Brett Joseph Palermo and his wife, Nikol and Peighton Marie Palermo; her three great grandchildren, Madison, Noah and Bella.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Ruby Gale Rees and her husband, Harry of Port Neches, Barbara Ann Bibby of Pineland, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 4:00 PM till 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Memorial service to honor Betty’s life will be at 6:00 PM Thursday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Arrangements for Cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson.