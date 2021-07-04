PHOTO GALLERY — Nederland fireworks includes fun at Doornbos Park
NEDERLAND — A large crowd of community members turned out Sunday at Doornbos Park as the City of Nederland fireworks display concluded a day of family fun.
Presentations by community leaders, food sales by various nonprofits and local restaurants and a performance by PopGun kept things going before the fire works began.
The Nederland Swimming Pool was also open on a first-come, first-served basis for a splash-filled view of the spectacle.
You Might Like
Indictment handed down 6 months after man shot at Port Arthur apartment complex
A Port Arthur man suspected by police of shooting another man in the back late last year was indicted for... read more