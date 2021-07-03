PHOTO FEATURE — PNGHS field is under construction
Work continues at the Port Neches-Groves football stadium. Workers were seen putting up new fencing around the facility Friday while another crew swept up the remnants of the old track.
Workers had laid matting on the field, which will be covered by new turf in the near future. The district will also get an upgraded jumbotron. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.
You Might Like
Port Neches man indicted as part of reported scheme to bribe child sex assault victim
A Port Neches man and a Buna man were indicted this week for their alleged roles in attempting to bribe... read more