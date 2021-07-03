CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland hosting fireworks for all

HAPPY 4TH OF JULY!!!

We hope that you can join us for the 10th Annual Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday/July 4 at Doornbos Park.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. with an introduction by Mayor Albanese and invocation from Pastor Jason Burden.

Live music by PopGun! will start at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m.; the show will be simulcast on FM 94.1.

The Nederland Swimming Pool will be open for Open Swim from 5 to 10 p.m. and normal admission fees apply. The pool reaches capacity quickly on July 4th.

Five food vendors will be at the event selling food and drinks. The Field of Honor will be displayed in the park. Unfortunately, this year, we were unable to organize the Veterans VIP area, but we will work to resume this in 2022.

We want to thank the event sponsors: Entergy, MCT Credit Union and Bolton CDJR. As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, we must reflect and thank the brave men and women who have ensured and protected our country and its freedoms.

God Bless you and God Bless the United States of America!

In July, the City will hold a special election to fill a vacancy on the City Council (Ward III).

Early voting will be held from Wednesday/July 7 until Tuesday/July 20. Early voting will be available during this period between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the exception of Tuesday/July 13 and Tuesday/July 20, when early voting will be open between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day is on Saturday/July 24 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voting will only be at City Hall (207 North 12th Street). City Council elections are non-partisan.

The 2021 Hurricane Season began on June 1, and our area has already gone through its first potential tropical weather event scare.

Communication is vital during an emergency. The City utilizes the Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) and our social media pages to push emergency notices.

If you have not already registered for STAN or have family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc. who have not already registered, please register for STAN at https://thestan.com. And follow the City’s Facebook pages: “The City of Nederland, TX,” “Nederland Police Department,” “Nederland Fire Rescue,” “Nederland Recreation Center,” “Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library” and “Nederland Animal Shelter.”

Remember that this summer, the City has several options available to keep our youth and community busy. At the Parks Department, the Nederland Swimming Pool is open. OPEN SWIM times are now on Tuesdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The rockwall and new waterslide are available this pool season.

The Recreation Center is open to the public. New exercise stations have been installed along the walking trail at Doornbos Park.

At the Library, the Summer Reading Program is underway. Information on the Library’s programs can be found at ned.lib.tx.us.

Transparency is vital in government. In regard to financial transparency, the City website has a page dedicated to ensuring the public is aware of taxes, city finances, debt, etc. (https://www.ci.nederland.tx.us/page/financemain_transparency).

City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month starting at 4:30 p.m.

The City continues to livestream the meeting online for citizens who cannot attend the meetings in-person.

In August, the City Manager will host the third Town Hall meeting that will focus on the proposed City budget and tax rate; a time and date are pending.

The City will strive to continue focusing on ensuring the community is informed of City operations, projects, etc. and that a line of communication is open to get public input.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.