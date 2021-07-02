Gary Wayne Moore, 73, of Groves, Texas passed away on June 27, 2021.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on March 9, 1948 to William Moore and Virginia Benton Moore.

Gary retired from Ameripol Synpol, where he was a long-time supervisor.

He was a lifelong resident of Groves, a member of the First Baptist Church of Groves and a Past Master of Cosmopolitan Lodge #872. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He also had a great love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with Dr. Joe Worley officiating.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Virginia Moore and his brother, Larry Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Moore of Groves, daughter, Shelly Chapman of Groves, son, Shane Warr and wife Dawn of Hillister, son, Troy Warr of Joplin, Missouri, sister, Linda Broussard of Groves, brother, David Moore and wife Jodie of Port Neches, grandchildren, Jeremy Chapman, Lexie Chapman, Joshua Warr, Mariana Warr and Annalee Warr, niece, Tina and husband Kevin Judalet, great niece, Avery Judalet, great nephew Draven Tietjens.