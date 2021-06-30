Jacqueline “Jackie” Stevenson Snowden 53, of Port Arthur, Texas departed this life on June 17, 2021.

Jackie was born on November 26, 1967, to Lucille Hill Chaney and David Stevenson Sr.

She attended Lincoln High School and was a member of Eastern Star Baptist Church under the leadership of pastor Lloyd Scott.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Hill Chaney; father, David Stevenson Sr.; stepmother, Barbara Stevenson; brother, David Stevenson Jr.; and sister, Margie Stevenson Bellard.

Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Roy Lee Snowden; step mother, Fabiola Small; one son, Derrius Stevenson; two daughters, Brandy, and Tomika Stevenson; four grandchildren, Chance Evans, Jakelvin Holden, La Troy Johnson, and Der’Riannah Stevenson; three sisters, Anita Breaux (Victor), Dawn Lynn Windon (Glenn) and La Royal Chaney; a special friend David Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 548 15th St, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.