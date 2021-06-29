Jesse Barbosa Jr., 82, of Leesburg, GA, died Sunday, June 27, 2021.

His funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Andersonville National Cemetery.

The Rev. Ray Levreault will officiate. A wake service with visitation to follow will be at Kimbrell-Stern on Thursday beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM.

Mr. Barbosa was born in Port Arthur, TX and had lived in Leesburg since 1968.

He was a member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Msgr. Daniel J. Bourke Council 3607 Knights of Columbus, and the Walter H. Burt American Legion Post 30.

He volunteered at St. Clare’s soup kitchen, and at RSVP as a ramp builder.

Mr. Barbosa graduated high school in 1958, and served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Barbosa and Virginia Flores Barbosa, and his sisters, Virginia Rodriguez and Carmen Fernandez.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Laura Barbosa, Leesburg; 3 sons: Kenny Barbosa (Wendy), Milledgeville, GA, Gabe Barbosa, Leesburg, Phillip Barbosa (Aven), Atlanta; a daughter: Felicia Barbosa, Honolulu, Hawaii; 5 grandchildren: Kolby Barbosa, Kelsey Barbosa Willis (Tyler), Korbin Barbosa, Mia Yasutake, Gracie Yasutake; 2 brothers: Richard Barbosa (Muriel), Nederland, TX, Carlos Barbosa, Nederland, TX; 4 sisters: Jessica Garcia, Nederland, TX, Mary Louise Barbosa, Vidor, TX, Elizabeth Ferguson, Frisco, TX, Beatrice Mullins, Jasper, TX.

Those desiring may send memorials to St.Clare’s Soup Kitchen, C/O St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 421 Edgewood Ln., Albany, GA 31707.

