Fire & smoke damage reported in Port Neches home blaze
PORT NECHES — A house fire was reported at the 3100 block of Hardwood Drive in Port Neches.
No injuries reported, authorities said.
Port Neches firefighters responded and observed flames from the side of the attached garage and quickly initiated an interior attack.
Port Arthur and Nederland fire departments arrived to assist with efforts.
Significant fire and smoke damage was reported.
A preliminary fire investigation indicates the cause is possibly electrical in nature.
