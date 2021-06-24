VIDEO: Can you help Port Arthur Police run down this theft suspect’s location
Port Arthur Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating and arresting a theft suspect.
Security video released by police shows a suspect committing a theft at a local business at approximately 6:15 p.m. June 14.
The suspect took items from the business without consent.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, call Detective Eric Thomason at 409-983-8643.
Your can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.
You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.
