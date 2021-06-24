Angela “Angie” Lou Frazier was born July 19th 1975 to Sandra Collins and Osborne “Obie” Scott and passed away on Friday, June 18th 2021.

She was a loving stay at home mother who spent a majority of her time caring for her children, family, and community all while battling several cancers and disabilities, defying all odds.

She enjoyed living life to its fullest, and always found a reason to smile, sing, and spread joy to everyone in her presence.

Angie is survived by her son James Frazier (Hoa), her daughter Hailey Bonham (Mark), and son Joshua Frazier; Siblings Denise Allen (Antonio), Flora Barnes (James), Larry Broxton Jr., Shawanna Richard; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Her radiant and feisty spirit will be missed by all who loved her.

• A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 2 pm , Holiday Inn Ballroom-Port Arthur, TX 77642.