Alma Daniels, 80 years, of Port Arthur, Texas, answered the master’s call and went to be with her savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Alma was born on February 9th, 1941 to Alex and Jester Armstead in Jeanerette, Louisiana.

She was a resident of Port Arthur since 1973 and accepted Christ as her Lord and savior at an early age.

She was a member of ARK of Safety Full Gospel Church under the leadership of Apostle Edward Williams.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Alex and Jester Armstead, her late husband, Howard (Bozo) Daniels, and sister, Thelma Hawkins.

She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Michael Dougars, Regina (Percy) Francis, Melissa Smith, Harold (Peggy) Armstead, Sr. Carl (Elizabeth) Armstead, Sr. all of Port Arthur, Texas; four sisters, Leatha Mae Green, Joyce (Milton) Broussard, Lorenzo (Frederick) Williams of New Iberia, LA and Rebecca Bowles of Jeanerette, LA; 32 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, a devoted friend, Eddie Johnson and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.