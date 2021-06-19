June 19, 2021

Mark Couvillion, left, and Steve Robinson with East Texas and Gulf Rail Modelers Association work on installing decoders and LED lighting in model train locomotives. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTO FEATURE — Model trains run through Port Arthur library

By PA News

Published 12:31 am Saturday, June 19, 2021

The Port Arthur Library Model Trains Show continues today and runs through Sunday.

The East Texas and Gulf Rail Modelers Association is presenting the miniature fun at the library, 4615 9th Avenue.

Two detailed model layouts will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sales of model railroad equipment are available.

For more information, call 409-985-8830.

John Kupper with East Texas and Gulf Rail Modelers Association smiles for a photo during the Model Train Show at the Port Arthur Public Library on Friday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A model train moves along the tracks. There are a number of different features along the train route including water towers, depots and more. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The sign outside the entrance to the Port Arthur Public Library points the way to the model train show, which will continue this weekend. (Mary Meaux/The News)

