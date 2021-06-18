PHOTO — Workforce Solutions is ready to help put YOU to work
Greg Steward, center manger of Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, spoke to the Port Arthur Rotary Club on Thursday.
The center, located at 4680 FM 365, offers a variety of free services such as internet and phone access to find employment opportunities, youth and veteran services, help with resumes, help locating childcare and more.
For information call 877-834-5627.
