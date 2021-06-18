June 18, 2021

Newly sworn in Groves officer Laranda Pippin adjusts her badge while standing next to her mother, Meletta Stephens. (Courtesy Photo)

PHOTO FEATURE — Groves swears in new police officer

By Chris Moore

Published 12:28 am Friday, June 18, 2021

GROVES — Laranda Pippin was sworn in as a Groves police officer Thursday.

Laranda Pippin, center, stands with City Marshal Norman Reynolds, right, and Deputy Chief Kurt Rice. (Courtesy Photo)

Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Pippin joined the ranks of those trusted to protect and serve the community.

The ceremony was held in the city courtroom located in the Groves Police Department.

Laranda Pippin signs her contract with the Groves Police Department. (Courtesy Photo)

 

Laranda Pippin talks with family and friends after being sworn in as a Groves police officer. (Chris Moore/The News)

