PHOTO FEATURE — Groves swears in new police officer
GROVES — Laranda Pippin was sworn in as a Groves police officer Thursday.
Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Pippin joined the ranks of those trusted to protect and serve the community.
The ceremony was held in the city courtroom located in the Groves Police Department.
