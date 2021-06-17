June 17, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 7 to June 13:

  • Tyler Gobar, 31, warrant other agency
  • Jayla Cotton, 25, warrant other agency
  • William Jones, 26, possession of a controlled substance
  • Jennifer Deroche, 47, warrant other agency
  • Gregory Feemster, 32, warrant other agency
  • Elvin Dugas, 50, warrant other agency
  • Melissa Simmons, 40, warrant other agency
  • Jose Alaniz, 29, warrant other agency
  • Terry Young, 37, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence
  • William Griffin, 27, warrant other agency
  • Francisco Martinez, 30, driving while intoxicated
  • Troy Stutes, 34, terroristic threat of family/household-family violence
  • Benjamin Cooper, 36, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:

June 7

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment near Avenue H and South 15th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of South 2 ½ Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

June 8

  • Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.

June 9

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Louise.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North 33rd Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of South 17th Street.

June 10

  • An officer received in formation in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Nashville.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 900 block of Avenue E.
  • A dog/cat at large was reported in the 1100 block of Ithaca.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of South 17th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • An overdose was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

June 11

  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 700 block of Chicago.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant near First Street and Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
  • An officer had a subject resist arrest in the 3100 block of Avenue B.

June 12

  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
  • Theft was reported n the 2000 block of Avenue L.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of North 24th Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household was reported in the 600 block of North 24th Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3600 block of Park.

June 13

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family/ household -family violence in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
